US Senate likely to vote today on Trump’s Fed pick Shelton

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 — The US Senate is likely to vote today on Republican US President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton, according to a senior Senate Republican aide.

A procedural vote could come in the afternoon, with a final vote on Shelton’s confirmation later in the day, the aide said.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the current Senate, and though three Republicans have indicated they oppose her nomination, she is expected to win approval. — Reuters