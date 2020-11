The SeaDream I ship is seen at the quay after it docked due to a suspicion of coronavirus infection on board, in Bodo Norway August 5, 2020. — Sondre Skjelvik/NTB Scanpix handout pic via Reuters OSLO, Nov 13 — SeaDream Yacht Club has halted a cruise in the Caribbean following several positive coronavirus tests among passengers, the company said in a statement today.

The SeaDream I vessel has returned to port in Barbados and all passengers are currently being re-tested, the privately owned company said. — Reuters