A bus crew member wearing a face shield as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus helps passengers get off a bus in Banda Aceh August 22, 2020. — AFP pic JAKARTA, Nov 13 — Indonesia reported 5,444 new coronavirus infections today, its biggest daily rise in cases, with 104 more deaths.

The latest figures from the country’s Covid-19 task force take the total infection number to 457,735 and fatalities to 15,037, the highest in South-east Asia. — Reuters