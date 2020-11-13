Alaska congressman who ridiculed coronavirus now says has Covid-19

Alaska Representatives Don Young (centre) during an event with Republican lawmakers at the White House in Washington December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

ANCHORAGE, Nov 13 — The Alaska congressman who once ridiculed the seriousness of the novel coronavirus, calling it the “beer virus,” said yesterday he is now infected with it.

The announcement by Representative Don Young comes as the state's governor yesterday warned that health-care and public-safety systems were at risk of being overwhelmed by the rapid spread of the virus across Alaska.

Young, the 87-year-old Republican who is Alaska's sole US House of Representatives member, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time,” he said on the Twitter post.

Young, who was just re-elected to his 25th term and is the longest-serving member of Congress, said in March that Covid-19 concerns were “created primarily by hysteria.”

“I call it the beer virus. How do you like that?” he said in a March speech at a senior center in Palmer, Alaska, in a mocking reference to Corona beer. “Anyway, it attacks us senior citizens. I'm one of you. I still say we have to as a nation, as a state, to go forth with the everyday activities.”

Governor Mike Dunleavy yesterday sent an emergency text to state mobile phones with a link to a video warning about “escalating” Covid-19 cases.

“No matter what you believe about the virus, the facts are the facts. Hospitalisations and sick health-care workers are reaching untenable levels,” the Republican governor said in a the video. — Reuters