Japan PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-US ties

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirms the importance of bilateral ties with the United States. — Pool pic via Reuters

TOKYO, Nov 12 ― Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said today he spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden on the phone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties, as well as a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the US-Japan alliance and working together on realizsing a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Suga said to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence shortly after the talks, Suga also said the two leaders agreed to meet in person as early as possible. ― Reuters