Philippines reports 1,672 new coronavirus cases, 49 more deaths

A police officer checks a jeepney passenger’s body temperature at a checkpoint placed amidst the lockdown of the country’s capital to contain the spread of coronavirus, in the outskirts of Quezon City, Metro Manila March 15, 2020. — Reuters pic MANILA, Nov 11 — The Philippine health ministry today recorded 1,672 new coronavirus infections and 49 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 401,416 while deaths have reached 7,710. — Reuters