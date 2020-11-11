Philippines reports 1,672 new coronavirus cases, 49 more deaths

MANILA, Nov 11 — The Philippine health ministry today recorded 1,672 new coronavirus infections and 49 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 401,416 while deaths have reached 7,710. — Reuters
