US allows emergency use of Eli Lilly's Covid-19 antibody therapy

Eli Lilly logo shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California September 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 — The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday authorised emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's experimental Covid-19 antibody treatment, which President Donald Trump has praised and vowed to make available free of cost for all Americans.

The FDA said its emergency use authorisation was based on clinical trials showing that the treatment, bamlanivimab, reduced the need for hospitalisation or emergency room visits in Covid-19 patients at high risk of disease progression. It can be used for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and pediatric patients over the age of 12, the FDA said. — Reuters