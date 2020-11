There were 4,680 new cases reported today. — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 — The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands fell sharply today, continuing a decline that began in early November after entering a second near-lockdown on Oct. 13.

There were 4,680 new cases reported today, according to official data from the National Institute for Health (RIVM), compared to 5,664 on Sunday and less than half the all-time high of 11,119 registered on Oct. 30. — Reuters