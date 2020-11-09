Mexico foreign minister says ‘huge potential’ for US ties

Lopez Obrador has managed to maintain cordial relations with Trump—visiting him in July—despite the US leader’s remarks.. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 — Mexico’s foreign minister said there was “huge potential” for US ties, a day after the Mexican leader said it was too soon to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden.

After years of a close relationship with America under Donald Trump—who is still refusing to concede the US presidential election—Mexico’s leadership must now reshape their ties under his democrat victor.

“We don’t want to be imprudent. We don’t want to act lightly and we want to respect people’s self-determination and rights,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters on Saturday.

But today his foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard told El Universo newspaper: “What we see coming is a step with a huge potential.”

He added that “from what I heard from Joe Biden’s speech, it is clear that there is going to be a cooperation policy at a global level and with Mexico.”

Lopez Obrador has managed to maintain cordial relations with Trump—visiting him in July—despite the US leader’s remarks.

He branded Mexican migrants “rapists” and drug dealers during his 2016 election campaign, and has consistently vowed to build a border wall between the two countries.

Trump has launched a slew of legal challenges and refused to concede after the major US television networks announced Biden’s win. — AFP