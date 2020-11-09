France to host EU video summit Tuesday on terror response

The meeting comes a week after a convicted Islamic State group supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Nov 9 — French President Emmanuel Macron will tomorrow host a video summit about an EU-wide response to recent attacks in Europe blamed on Islamist radicals, his office said.

He will first meet with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Paris before both will be joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council chief Charles Michel and Commission head Ursula von der Leyen via video links, the Elysee Palace said.

The meeting comes a week after a convicted Islamic State group supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna, which followed last month’s attack on a church in Nice and the beheading of a teacher near Paris.

Some of the participants in tomorrow’s video call will take questions during an online news conference afterwards, Macron’s office said. — AFP