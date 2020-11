Rescue workers inspect an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

CAMAGUEY, Nov 8 —Tropical storm Eta was making landfall along the south-central coast of Cuba today and was forecast to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba and Florida, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

The storm was about 90 miles (145 km) west of Camaguey, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said. — Reuters