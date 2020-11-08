Lebanon’s Bassil: US sanctions are unjust and politically motivated

Gebran Bassil denied allegations of corruption against him. — Reuters pic

BEIRUT, Nov 8 —- Prominent Christian politician Gebran Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanon’s president, said today that US sanctions against him were unjust and politically motivated and came after he refused to break ties with Hezbollah to protect Lebanon.

Bassil, in a televised speech, denied US accusations of corruption. “These sanctions are an injustice and I will fight them and sue for damages,” he said.

The United States on Friday blacklisted Bassil, the leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political bloc, accusing him of corruption and ties to the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Hezbollah movement that Washington deems a terrorist group. — Reuters