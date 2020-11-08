Biden wins US presidency as Pennsylvania is put in his column

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the 2020 US presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 — Democrat Joe Biden won the US presidency, Edison Research and major television networks projected today, as the battleground state of Pennsylvania was put in his column four days after Americans went to the polls.

Tallies from Edison Research and most major news outlets showed Biden with 273 Electoral College votes, with Pennsylvania’s 20 votes giving him the decisive edge. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. — Reuters