Biden to name ‘leading scientists’ tomorrow to Covid task force

President-elect Joe Biden greets family of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on stage after Biden’s address to the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. — Getty Images via AFP

WILMINGTON, Nov 8 — President-elect Joe Biden vowed yesterday to name a group top scientists to his coronavirus task force as early as tomorrow.

“On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021,” he told supporters.

The pledge came in Biden’s first speech since being projected as the winner of the presidential election, signalling that he plans to prioritize the pandemic from the outset. — AFP