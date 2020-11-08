Biden declares ‘clear victory’ in close US presidential race

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winner of the presidential election. — AFP pic

WILMINGTON (Delaware), Nov 8 — Joe Biden declared victory yesterday as the 46th president of the United States after voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump’s tumultuous leadership in favour of the former Democratic vice president.

“The people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware after he was declared the winner by all major US TV networks after four days of nail-biting suspense following Tuesday’s election. — Reuters