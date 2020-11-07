Trump says Biden ‘should not wrongfully claim’ presidency

Trump himself has repeatedly claimed that he won Tuesday’s election, despite vote counts pointing strongly to him being made a one-term president. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 — President Donald Trump yesterday told challenger Joe Biden not to “wrongfully claim” the White House as incomplete returns from the presidential election showed the Democrat close to an insurmountable lead.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!” Trump tweeted.

Trump himself has repeatedly claimed that he won Tuesday’s election, despite vote counts pointing strongly to him being made a one-term president. — AFP