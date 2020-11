Police officers check a woman’s quarantine pass at a checkpoint amid the reimposed strict lockdown to curb Covid-19 infections, in Manila, Philippines August 17, 2020. — Reuters pic MANILA, Nov 6 — The Philippine health ministry today recorded 2,092 new coronavirus infections and 52 more deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 391,809 while deaths have reached 7,461, a fifth of those in the past month. — Reuters