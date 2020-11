People practice social distancing while buying vegetables amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Depok, near Jakarta Indonesia, April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic JAKARTA, Nov 6 — Indonesia reported 3,778 new coronavirus infections and 94 Covid-19 deaths today, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

Indonesia’s totals of 429,574 cases and 14,442 deaths from the coronavirus are the highest in South-east Asia. — Reuters