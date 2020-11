Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden holds hands with wife Jill Biden as he leaves after speaking at the Queen venue in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. — AFP pic WASHINGTON, Nov 6 — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in the battleground state of Georgia by 917 votes, CNN reported today, as the tallying of votes continues in the state.

Biden is locked in a tight election race with President Donald Trump in which no candidate currently has enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner. — Reuters