German police say raiding flats, offices over Vienna attack

A house where a suspect was arrested by police is seen after gunfire in central Vienna, in St Poelten, Austria November 3, 2020. German police said today they are raiding apartments and offices over possible links to the Austrian Islamic State sympathiser who went on a deadly gun rampage in Vienna. — Reuters pic BERLIN, Nov 6 — German police said today they are raiding apartments and offices over possible links to the Austrian Islamic State sympathiser who went on a deadly gun rampage in central Vienna.

The sites that were searched in the northeast of the country belong to four people who “are not believed to be involved in the attack,” said the federal criminal agency (BKA).

“But there may be links to the alleged assassin,” it added on Twitter.

The searches were carried out on a request from the Austrian authorities and were aimed at “securing material that could be proof”.

“Two of the individuals are believed to have met the suspected assailant in July 2020 in Vienna,” the agency added.

The gunman, identified as 20-year-old dual Austrian-Macedonian national Kujtim Fejzulai, was killed by police after going on a shooting spree in Vienna on Monday evening that left four people dead.

Austrian police detained 14 people in the wake of the shooting, the first major attack in the country for decades and the first blamed on a jihadist.

Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine had reported earlier this week that the Vienna attacker had made contact with German Islamists during an attempt to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

The investigation has also led to Switzerland, where prosecutors have confirmed that two Swiss men aged 18 and 24 who were arrested Wednesday had already been the targets of criminal cases over terrorism offences. — AFP