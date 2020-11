Australian bookmaker pays out A$23m on Biden victory ahead of official result

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after speaking at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the White House in Washington November 4, 2020. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Nov 5 — An Australian bookmaker said today it has paid out A$23 million (RM67.9 million) to people that had bet on Joe Biden becoming the next US president though the official result is still to be determined.

Former Vice President Biden has said he is headed to victory, though President Donald Trump has claimed that he has won and is pursuing lawsuits and a recount.

Still, Sportsbet said it has paid out on more than 100,000 votes laid on a Biden victory.

“We have supreme confidence that Biden will end up in the Oval Office,” a spokesman for the Australian bookmaker said. — Reuters