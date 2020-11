Filipino devotees flock outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene to catch the first Friday mass of the month, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, October 2, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MANILA, Nov 4 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 987 new coronavirus infections, the lowest daily increase in infections in more than 16 weeks, and 49 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 388,137, while deaths had reached 7,367. The Philippines has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in South-east Asia behind Indonesia. — Reuters