People wearing protective face masks are seen in a shopping mall amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia October 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Nov 4 — Indonesia reported 3,356 new coronavirus infections today, taking its total number of cases to 421,731, data from the country’s Covid-19 task force showed.

There were 113 more deaths reported, taking total fatalities to 14,259. As of today, 353,282 people had recovered from the virus in Indonesia, it said. — Reuters