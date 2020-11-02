UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party, The Telegraph reports

Nigel Farage speaks during a general election campaign event in Sedgefield, Britain November 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 2 — Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK, The Telegraph reported yesterday.

The new party, which will be announced today by Farage and Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice, will back a policy of “focused protection” from the coronavirus for only the most vulnerable, the newspaper said.

The Brexit Party was set up in early 2019 by Farage, whose years of campaigning against membership of the European Union played a major part in delivering the 2016 referendum in which the UK voted to leave the bloc. — Reuters