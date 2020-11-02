Days before US election, Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gestures during a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 — Democrat Joe Biden's lead over US President Donald Trump has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released yesterday.

Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points in Wisconsin and Michigan, and the presidential nominee is ahead by seven points in Pennsylvania. Biden has led Trump in all three states in every Reuters/Ipsos weekly poll that began in mid-September, and his leads have ticked higher in the each state over the past two weeks.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona — that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. — Reuters