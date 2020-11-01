Man in medieval clothes arrested after two killed in Quebec sword attack

Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police said. — AFP file pic

TORONTO, Nov 1 — Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police said early today.

The attacks occurred in the Old Quebec neighbourhood of the city.

The suspect, “a man in his mid-20s,” was armed with a sword and dressed in “medieval clothing,” a Quebec City police spokesman said during a press briefing.

The man was arrested shortly before 1:00 am. Police have not given a motive for the attacks.

Police have asked city residents to stay inside with the doors locked while their investigation was underway. — AFP