JAKARTA Nov 1 — Indonesia reported 2,696 new coronavirus infections today, taking the total amount of cases to 412,784, data from the health ministry website showed.

The data also showed 74 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13,943.

Indonesia has recorded the most cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Southeast Asia. — Reuters