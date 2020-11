The total number of cases in the country of 10.7 million stood at 335,102, while deaths reached 3,251. ― Reuters pic

PRAGUE, Nov 1 — Czech Republic reported 11,428 new coronavirus cases for yesterday, Oct. 31, and 173 new deaths, Health Ministry data showed today.

The total number of cases in the country of 10.7 million stood at 335,102, while deaths reached 3,251. — Reuters