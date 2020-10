Total confirmed cases in the Philippines have increased to 380,729. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Oct 31 — The Philippines’ health ministry today recorded 1,803 new coronavirus infections and 36 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 380,729 while deaths have reached 7,221. The Philippines has the second highest Covid-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, next only to Indonesia. — Reuters