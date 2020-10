French President Emmanuel Macron visits the scene of a knife attack at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice in Nice on October 29, 2020. — AFP pic

NICE, Oct 29 — President Emmanuel Macron vowed today that “France will not give up on our values” after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

Macron offered condolences to the country’s Catholics after the killing, and urged people of all religions to unite and not “give in to the spirit of division”. — AFP