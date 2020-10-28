EU must step up response to Covid-19, Commission warns as infections spike

Brussels said EU governments should coordinate their testing strategies. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 — The European Commission proposed today a series of new measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the European Union, saying the new spike in infections on the continent was “alarming”.

As Europe again becomes the world’s epicentre of the pandemic, the EU executive urged the 27 EU governments to do more and in a more coordinated fashion against the virus.

“The relaxation of applied measures during the summer months was not always accompanied by steps to build up sufficient response capacity,” the Commission warned in a statement.

To better trace the spread of infections, Brussels said EU governments should coordinate their testing strategies and make a larger use of rapid antigen tests, despite the global supply for these kits is now tightening.

It warned the “current shortfalls in testing capacity” required swift action. — Reuters