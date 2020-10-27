US State Department approves US$2.37b more in potential arms sales to Taiwan, says Pentagon

The Pentagon says US State Department has approved the potential sale of up to US$2.37 billion in arms to Taiwan. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 — The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defence Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to US$2.37 billion (RM9.85 billion), the Pentagon said yesterday.

The move comes days after the State Department approved the potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of US$1.8 billion which prompted a sanctions threat from China.

Earlier yesterday in Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told reporters China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other US companies it says are involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan.

The US moves come as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China in the runup to the November 3 presidential election and concerns rise about Beijing's intentions toward Taiwan. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary. — Reuters