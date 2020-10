US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence tested negative for Covid-19 over the weekend. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 — US Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for coronavirus today, his office said, after multiple senior aides tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

“This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for Covid-19,” Pence’s office said in a statement. — Reuters