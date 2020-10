The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein rose to 121,093. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, Oct 26 — Coronavirus infections rose by 17,440 over the weekend, data from Swiss health authorities showed today, as the government considers tightening restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of Covid-19.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein rose to 121,093, and the death toll jumped by 37 to 1,914. — Reuters