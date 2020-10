Customers wearing protective masks take a photo at a CGV cinema amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 21, 2020. ― Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 24 ― Indonesia reported 4,070 new coronavirus infections today, taking the total number of cases to 385,980, official data from the country’s Covid-19 taskforce showed.

It also reported 128 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,205.

4,119 more people recovered from the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 309,219. ― Reuters