Evo Morales leaves Argentina for Venezuela, says report

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 22, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 24 ― Bolivia's former president Evo Morales left Argentina for Caracas late yesterday in an official Venezuelan aircraft, the official Argentine news agency Telam said.

Morales, who has been in exile in Buenos Aires since December, flew out of Ezeiza international airport at 5.15pm (2015 GMT) bound for the Venezuelan capital, Telam said.

Local media said the leader of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) was due to return to the Argentine capital on Sunday.

Morales on Monday signaled his intention to return to Bolivia after his leftist heir Luis Arce's sweeping presidential election victory last weekend.

Bolivia's electoral commission yesterday confirmed Arce's victory, returning the MAS to power just under a year after Morales resigned and fled Bolivia following weeks of protests over his controversial reelection.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, served for almost 14 years but last year stood for ― and initially won ― an unconstitutional fourth consecutive term. Bolivia's constitution limits a president to two successive terms. ― AFP