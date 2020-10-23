Philippines cancels 'Black Nazarene' parade as pandemic lingers

Devotees gather to see the Black Nazarene statue during the annual religious procession in Manila January 9, 2020. — AFP pic

MANILA, Oct 23 — The Philippine capital Manila today cancelled an annual procession of a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ that draws millions of Roman Catholic devotees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to afflict the country.

The Philippines, renowned for its colourful religious rituals, has the second-highest number of novel coronavirus infections and deaths in South-east Asia behind Indonesia.

“The grand procession of the life-sized image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the city government of Manila said in a statement.

Millions of devotees, mostly in yellow and maroon shirts and walking barefoot, typically jostle to draw near a carriage bearing the life-sized image of the “Black Nazarene” shouldering a heavy cross. The statue, carved in Mexico, is believed to have miraculous healing powers even to the slightest touch.

The procession, a tradition in the former Spanish colony that goes back more than two centuries, usually lasts more than 20 hours.

Manila, the country's coronavirus hotspot, is under partial quarantine restrictions until the end of October, with mass gatherings banned and social distancing measures imposed on public transport.

Cemeteries and columbaria have been ordered to close to prevent crowding during the All Saints' and All Souls' Day holidays starting in late October, while seating capacity in churches is currently capped at 30 per cent.

The respiratory virus has infected 363,888 people and killed 6,783 in the Philippines.

About 80 per cent of the country's 107 million people identify as Roman Catholic given hundreds of years as a Spanish colony. — Reuters