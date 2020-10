A man is checked with a thermal scanner before entering the CGV cinema amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 23 — Indonesia reported 4,369 new coronavirus infections today, taking the total to 381,910, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data added 118 new deaths, taking the total to 13,077.

The tolls are the highest in South-east Asia. — Reuters