Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for an undated booking photograph taken after he was transferred from a county jail to a Minnesota Department of Corrections state facility. — Minnesota Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

OCT 22 — A judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but ruled that he still had to face second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, according to a court ruling.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill disclosed the decisions in a court ruling made public today. — Reuters