Germany declares most of Austria, others virus risk regions

Travellers register before receiving a coronavirus disease test at a corona test centre at the Markusberg service station at the A64 motorway direction Luxemburg near Trier, Germany, August 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Oct 22 — Germany issued travel warnings for Switzerland, Ireland, Poland and most of Austria today in a move aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Like other European countries including Germany, these states have seen new infections surge in recent weeks.

The warnings take effect from Oct. 24, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

The warning against unnecessary travel to Austria, which could have a big impact on the Alpine countries’ winter tourism industry, excludes the province of Carinthia.

Austria last reported 121.4 https://covid19-dashboard.ages.at new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven consecutive days, way above the mark of 50 that is seen as critical. In Carinthia, that number was at 51.5. — Reuters