MANILA, Oct 21 — The Philippine health ministry today confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional Covid-19 deaths confirmed. Total cases have risen to 362,243 while deaths have reached 6,747. — Reuters