WHO chief Tedros says 184 countries signed up to vaccine facility

Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland February 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Oct 20 — World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said yesterday that 184 countries have now joined the Covax facility, which aims to finance Covid-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries.

“Equitably sharing vaccines is the fastest way to safeguard high-risk communities, stabilise health systems and drive a truly global economic recovery,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.

Ecuador and Uruguay were the most recent countries to join, he said. — Reuters