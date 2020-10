A US statement said Russia's willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control was appreciated. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 —The United States is prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalise a nuclear arms control agreement, the State Department said today.

“We appreciate the Russian Federation’s willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalise a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same.” — Reuters