Madrid region mulls curfew to curb coronavirus contagion

MADRID, Oct 20 —The Madrid region is evaluating whether a curfew would be needed in Spain’s capital city to curb a new wave of coronavirus contagion in one of Europe’s hotspots, the region’s top health official said today.

“The curfew would allow ... that at some hours there’s no mobility, like France has done for example,” Enrique Ruiz Escudero said today in an interview with Spanish news agency Europa Press.

French President Emmanuel Macron last week ordered a nightly curfew in Paris and eight other major cities. It runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Escudero said Madrid’s regional authorities do not have the prerogatives to enforce a curfew, adding that they would have to ask the central government to pass the measure. — Reuters