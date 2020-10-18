Thailand reports three more local coronavirus infections

A worker waits for customers at an empty shop in Khaosan road during the Covid-19 outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand October 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 18 — Thailand reported three additional locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus today, a day after reporting its first local infections in more than a month.

The three new patients are family members of two Myanmar nationals who previously tested positive for the virus this week in the country's northern province bordering Myanmar, the government's coronavirus taskforce said.

Before this week's five cases, Thailand last reported a confirmed local transmission on September 11. In total, Thailand has reported 3,686 cases of the virus and 59 deaths. — Reuters