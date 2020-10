Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha released a statement saying his government 'wants to talk' to protesters. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 18 — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is concerned about spreading protests and fears they could be used by troublemakers seeking to instigate violence, his spokesman said today as thousands of people defied a ban on protests for a fourth day.

“The government wants to talk to find a way out together,” spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told Reuters. — Reuters