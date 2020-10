4,103 new cases had been identified in Iran in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, Oct 17 — Iran’s new coronavirus death toll has risen by 253 to 30,123, the health ministry said today, as the number of confirmed cases spiked to 526,490 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,103 new cases had been identified in the past 24 hours. — Reuters