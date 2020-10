Belgium's foreign minister Sophie Wilmes said yesterday she was going into self-isolation with suspected Covid-19 symptoms. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 — Belgium’s foreign minister Sophie Wilmes said today she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“My Covid test result is positive. Contamination probably occurred within my family circle given the precautions taken outside my home,” she said on Twitter.

Wilmes said yesterday she was going into self-isolation with suspected Covid-19 symptoms. On Oct. 12, she attended face-to-face talks with other EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. — Reuters