Covid-19 lockdown reimposed in northern Greek region

A waiter wears a protective face mask as he works in a bar, amid the spread of Covid-19, in Athens August 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOZANI, Oct 16 — A densely populated northern Greek region went into a new coronavirus lockdown today after scores of new infections this month.

The curbs will remain in place until October 29 in the Kozani region, home to some 150,000 inhabitants, Greece’s public protection agency said.

“Masks are compulsory in all indoor working areas and outdoors, all gatherings are suspended and movement outside the region is prohibited,” it said in a statement.

The order shuts most businesses, including restaurants, cinemas, courts, retail shops, hair salons and gymnasiums.

However, in contrast to the first-wave nationwide lockdown in March, schools will remain open.

Over 200 new cases have surfaced in October in the Kozani area, some 475 kilometres north of Athens, according to health officials.

Over 100 infections were detected this week.

Greece has recorded nearly 24,000 infections and over 480 deaths from Covid-19 since February.

Greek authorities have so far resisted imposing a lockdown in Athens, where most of the cases are surfacing. — AFP