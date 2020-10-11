Mainland China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

A woman gets her phone's QR code of the digital payment services scanned at a food shop, following the Covid-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China October 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 11 — Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on October 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said yesterday.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of them were imported.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634. — Reuters